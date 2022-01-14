The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

