The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

