The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.84. 85,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,676. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $384.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

