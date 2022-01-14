The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.96% of Wendy’s worth $239,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

