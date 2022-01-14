Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,479,903 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $11.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.