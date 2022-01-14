Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon Buys 17,320 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 17,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $9.52 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Equities analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

