Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperfrom Under Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$138.73 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$99.11 and a one year high of C$156.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$150.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.51. The stock has a market cap of C$67.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.