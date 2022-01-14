Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading 15.9% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) shares traded up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 105,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 473,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$148.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

