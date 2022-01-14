Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,437.03

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $14,437.03 and $118,130.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00335196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

