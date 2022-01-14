Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.22.

NYSE:TOST opened at $26.95 on Monday. Toast has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

