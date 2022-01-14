Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $12.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.