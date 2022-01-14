Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 42,495 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $7.89 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.