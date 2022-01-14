Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

