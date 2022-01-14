Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.