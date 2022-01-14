Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

WMS stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 in the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

