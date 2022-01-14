Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.