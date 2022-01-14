Torrid Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE CURV opened at $9.76 on Friday. Torrid has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $33.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

