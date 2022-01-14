Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 12-Month High at $205.51

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $205.51 and last traded at $205.51, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.50. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $8,167,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

