Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

