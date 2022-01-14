TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRSWF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

