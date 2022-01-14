TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW opened at C$16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.