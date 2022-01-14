TransferCoin (TX) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $4.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

