Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,703. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

