Tredje AP fonden Buys 30,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

