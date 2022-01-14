Tredje AP fonden Buys 8,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after acquiring an additional 211,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,344. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.36. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

