Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 75,000 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock worth $80,718,365 over the last 90 days.

SNAP traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 262,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,265,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

