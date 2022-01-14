Tredje AP fonden Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 150,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 589,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,629,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. 20,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.72 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

