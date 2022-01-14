Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

ROST stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

