Tredje AP fonden Sells 400,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,873. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

