TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.84. 2,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,013. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

