TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.53. 8,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,053. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

