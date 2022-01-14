TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,709 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 88.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,692. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.