Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.78

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.78 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.72). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.78), with a volume of 14,140 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.60 million and a P/E ratio of -108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.54.

Get Trinity Exploration & Production alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh purchased 5,000 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,958.87).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.