Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.34).

A number of research firms have commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 282 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.19) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LON:BBOX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 232.40 ($3.15). 8,087,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.93. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.40 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

