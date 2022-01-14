Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.60% of Thermon Group worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.48 million, a P/E ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

