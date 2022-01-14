Truist Financial Corp Sells 504 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,657,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $190.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day moving average is $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

