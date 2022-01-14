Truist Financial Corp Sells 736 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $80.99 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

