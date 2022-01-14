Truist Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.28.

TSCO traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.09. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

