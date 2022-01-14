Truist Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $135.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.76.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

