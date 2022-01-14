Truist Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Shares of SLGN opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

