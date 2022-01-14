Truist Securities Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $79.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.16% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,780. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

