Truist Securities Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $65.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEW. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.
Shares of ONEW opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $62.79.
In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
