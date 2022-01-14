Truist Securities Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $65.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONEW. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of ONEW opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

