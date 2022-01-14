U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.12 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

