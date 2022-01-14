U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 482.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
USCB opened at $15.03 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
U.S. Century Bank Company Profile
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.