U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 482.4% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

USCB opened at $15.03 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $4,575,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

