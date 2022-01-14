UBS Group Reiterates €179.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €179.00 ($203.41) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €160.64 ($182.54).

Shares of WCH traded up €0.75 ($0.85) during trading on Friday, reaching €141.90 ($161.25). 111,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

