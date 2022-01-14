UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.19% of UGI worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UGI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

