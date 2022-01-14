UMA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.25 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.43 or 0.00019444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $547.97 million and $31.25 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,919,298 coins and its circulating supply is 65,036,646 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

