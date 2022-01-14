Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the December 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.01 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
