UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

UMH Properties has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 230.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

NYSE UMH opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UMH Properties by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UMH Properties by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

