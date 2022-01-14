Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.45) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,936.50 ($53.43). 2,040,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,931.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,015.62. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($50.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.